Syrian Kurds welcome Russia call for dialogue with Damascus

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 18:03 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Syrian Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria welcomed a Russian call for dialogue with Damascus on Wednesday and urged Moscow to play a role as a guarantor.

"We view positively Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statements about the matter of dialogue between the self-administration and the Syrian government and we look to Russia having a role ... as a supporter and guarantor," the Kurdish-led administration said in a statement.

The Syrian Kurdish-led administration said its long-held position has been that the best way to resolve the Syrian conflict is via Syrian-Syrian dialogue, it said.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
