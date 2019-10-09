Odd News Roundup: A 70-year-old biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 'Death Road'

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Squirrels' stash of winter walnuts causes car chaos

Squirreling away supplies for winter took on a whole new meaning for a couple in the United States after they discovered a hoodful of walnuts and grass in their car. Holly Persic was driving to a library in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, when she noticed the car seemed strange.

A 70-year-old biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 'Death Road'

Bolivia´s "Death Road" might seem an odd place for a septuagenarian grandmother on two wheels. The world´s most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet, from the country´s lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Fog, rain, rockslides and sheer cliffs are the main attractions. The road has likely claimed thousands of lives.

