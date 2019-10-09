International Development News
Development News Edition
Turkish howitzers hit Kurdish militia bases - security source

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:44 IST
Turkish howitzers started hitting bases and ammunition depots of the Kurdish YPG militia on Wednesday after Turkey launched an offensive targeting the group in northeast Syria, a Turkish security source said.

The source said the howitzer strikes, which also targeted YPG gun and sniper positions, were aimed at sites far from residential areas.

COUNTRY : Turkey
