International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

People flee border town in northeast Syria - witness

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:32 IST
People flee border town in northeast Syria - witness

Image Credit: Pixabay

A witness in the Syrian town of Tel Abyad told Reuters that sounds of explosions rang out and smoke was rising nearby along the border with Turkey, as people fled the town en masse on Wednesday.

Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria on Wednesday, with air strikes hitting the border town of Ras al Ain.

Also Read: FEATURE-Rugby-Tsunami-hit town gets ready to welcome the world

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019