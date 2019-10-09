International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mortar shells hit Turkish border town, no casualties - NTV

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:17 IST
Mortar shells hit Turkish border town, no casualties - NTV

Image Credit: Flickr

Two mortar shells hit the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, but there were no casualties, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday shortly after Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies launched an offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of the operation, dubbed "Operation Peace Spring", earlier on Wednesday. Turkish howitzers started hitting bases and ammunition depots of the Kurdish YPG militia, while artillery strikes also targeted YPG positions, a Turkish security source said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Kurdish-led Syrian force: U.S. forces have quit Turkish border area

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019