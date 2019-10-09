International Development News
Germany's Maas urges fight against anti-Semitism after synagogue shooting

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:46 IST
The shooting attack at a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Yom Kippur has hit Germans in the heart, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, urging a tougher fight against anti-Semitism.

"That on the Day of Atonement a synagogue was shot at hits us in the heart," he wrote on Twitter. "We must all act against anti-Semitism in our country."

