Germany's Maas urges fight against anti-Semitism after synagogue shooting

The shooting attack at a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Yom Kippur has hit Germans in the heart, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, urging a tougher fight against anti-Semitism.

"That on the Day of Atonement a synagogue was shot at hits us in the heart," he wrote on Twitter. "We must all act against anti-Semitism in our country."

