Syrian SDF, Turkish military clash along border -SDF official

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 23:52 IST
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria clashed with Turkish forces along the border between them on Wednesday, a SDF military media official said.

"The clashes are ongoing almost along the entire border. The SDF is responding," Marvan Qamishlo told Reuters.

The Turkish army shelled the town of Kobani in northern Syria, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali said in a tweet.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
