Turkish lira steady after Turkey launches ground assault in Syria

The Turkish lira was steady against the dollar early on Thursday after Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies launched a ground operation against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria overnight.

The lira was quoted at 5.8671/5.8716 against the dollar at 0421 GMT, compared with a day earlier close of 5.8679. It weakened 0.5% on Wednesday when the operation began with airstrikes.

