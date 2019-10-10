Survey: China's rich got richer in 2019 despite tariff war

Beijing, Oct 10 (AP) An annual survey of China's wealthiest businesspeople found they got richer this year despite a tariff war with Washington and slowing economic growth. The Hurun Report said Thursday the average net worth of China's richest 1,800 people rose 10 per cent over 2018 to $1.4 billion.

Jack Ma, who retired last month as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba, was No. 1 with a net worth of $39 billion. Ma Huateng of Tencent, a games and social media company, was second with $37 billion. The results reflected the growing importance of China's consumer market at a time when US tariff hikes have battered export-oriented manufacturing.

The number of businesspeople on the list from the tech, pharma and food industries rose while manufacturing declined. (AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)