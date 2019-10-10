International Development News
Twelve wounded after shells hit Turkish border towns - Anadolu

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 10-10-2019 18:37 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people were wounded after rockets and mortar shells fired from Syria hit places in towns on the Turkish side of the border, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

It said the shells, believed to have been fired from areas controlled by a Kurdish militia in Syria being targeted by Turkish forces, hit sites in the Turkish towns of Akcakale, Birecik, Ceylanpinar and Nusaybin.

COUNTRY : Turkey
