Reuters Moscow
Updated: 10-10-2019 18:50 IST
Kremlin says it understands Turkey's security worries in Syria's northeast

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by the situation in Syria's northeast amid a Turkish military offensive there, but said Moscow sympathised with Ankara's security concerns in the area.

Turkey launched an incursion against the Kurdish YPG militia on Wednesday after a withdrawal by U.S. forces with whom they were allied.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said it was important that Syria's territorial integrity be respected and that the operation did no harm to political attempts to settle Syria's eight-year civil war.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
