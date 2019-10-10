18 injured as shells hit Turkish border town

Akcakale, Oct 10 (AFP) At least 18 people were injured in shelling on a Turkish border town Thursday, local media said, a day after Turkey launched an operation against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. Three people were injured, one seriously, when shells hit a government building in Akcakale, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

Smoke was seen rising from several places around the town, and shelling was ongoing, AFP reporters said. Families were evacuating and streets emptying, as local authorities called on people to take shelter.

One man was seen telling his family: "Run, come quickly." Turkey launched a broad offensive in Syria on Wednesday, aimed at pushing back Syrian Kurdish forces considered "terrorists" by Ankara and establishing a "safe zone" with which to repatriate Syrian refugees. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)