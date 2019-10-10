2 killed, including baby, in Kurdish shelling on Turkey: Official

Akcakale, Oct 10 (AFP) Two people were killed, including a baby, and 46 injured in shelling on Turkish border towns on Thursday, a local governor's office said, following Turkey's offensive on Kurdish forces in Syria.

"The first martyr of Operation Peace Spring was a nine-month-old Syrian baby, Mohammad Omar, and Cihan Gunes, a civil servant working for the tax office in Akcakale," said the local governor's office. (AFP) SCY

