UPDATE 1-Six killed in Turkish border towns in mortar fire from Syria -governor's offices

Six people including a 9-month-old baby were killed during mortar and rocket fire from Syria into Turkish border towns, governors' offices of southeastern Turkish provinces said on Thursday.

Three people were killed and 45 people wounded as shells hit the border towns of Akcakale and Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa governor's office said in a statement. The Turkish army detected and destroyed PKK and YPG militants targeting Turkish civilians, the defence ministry said following the shelling attack.

Separately, three people were killed and more than 20 people wounded as shells hit the border town of Nusaybin, Mardin governor's office said. Turkey pressed its military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, shelling towns and bombing targets from the air in an operation that could transform an eight-year-old war.

