Apple's Cook defends decision to remove police-tracking app used in Hong Kong

Reuters San Francisco
Updated: 11-10-2019 00:18 IST
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Thursday defended the iPhone maker's decision to remove a police-tracking app used by protestors in Hong Kong from its App Store, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters and confirmed by Apple.

In a message to employees, Cook said Apple made its decision after it received "credible information" from both Hong Kong police and Apple users that the app was used "maliciously to target individual officers for violence and to victimize individuals and property where no police are present."

"This use put the app in violation of Hong Kong law," Cook said. "Similarly, widespread abuse clearly violates our App Store guidelines barring personal harm."

