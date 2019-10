Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* APPLE INCREASES PRODUCTION OF IPHONE 11- NIKKEI CITING SOURCES

* APPLE HAS TOLD SUPPLIERS TO INCREASE THEIR PRODUCTION OF ITS LATEST IPHONE 11 RANGE BY UP TO 10%, OR 8 MILLION UNITS - NIKKEI Source: https://s.nikkei.com/2IgXD95 Further company coverage:

