International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Blast sets Iran tanker ablaze near Saudi port: Iran TV

PTI Tehran
Updated: 11-10-2019 11:30 IST
Blast sets Iran tanker ablaze near Saudi port: Iran TV

(Representative Image) Image Credit: IANS

An explosion set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port of Jeddah on Friday, Iranian state television reported. The vessel owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company was hit about 100 kilometers (60 miles) off the Saudi coast, causing oil to leak into the Red Sea, the television reported.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said experts on board to investigate did not rule out it being a "terrorist attack".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019