Mother, daughter die after falling into water tank in Pakistan

PTI Peshawar
Updated: 11-10-2019 13:57 IST
In a tragic incident, a mother and her infant daughter died after falling in a water tank in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday. The incident occurred in Haripur district of the province, police said.

The woman, believed to be mentally sick, was standing on rooftop of her house with her daughter in her arms, who suddenly slipped from her hands and drowned in the tank. The woman also jumped into the tank to save her daughter but lost her life during the struggle, they added.

Both the dead bodies have been shifted at the Trauma Center, Haripur for postmortem and the investigation has been initiated in the matter, police said.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
