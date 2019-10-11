International Development News
Iran confirms attacks on Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea -TV

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's foreign ministry confirmed that an Iranian oil tanker was hit twice in the Red Sea on Wednesday, state TV reported, saying the Iran-owned Sabiti tanker was damaged.

"Those behind the attack are responsible for the consequences of this dangerous adventure, including the dangerous environmental pollution caused," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
