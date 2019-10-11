Iran confirms attacks on Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea -TV

Iran's foreign ministry confirmed that an Iranian oil tanker was hit twice in the Red Sea on Wednesday, state TV reported, saying the Iran-owned Sabiti tanker was damaged.

"Those behind the attack are responsible for the consequences of this dangerous adventure, including the dangerous environmental pollution caused," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state TV.

