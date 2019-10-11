Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo, Oct 11 (AFP) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve his country's conflict with bitter foe Eritrea, the Nobel Committee said.

Abiy was honoured "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea," the jury said. (AFP) SCY

