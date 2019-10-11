International Development News
Pompeo says Orwell's '1984' coming to life in China's Xinjiang region

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 21:56 IST
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday likened China's treatment of more than one million Uighur Muslims to George Orwell's "1984" novel, saying the Communist Party was detaining and abusing them in internment camps.

Speaking at an American Association of Christian Counselors event in Tennessee, Pompeo also said he wished the National Basketball Association (NBA), under pressure from China over a tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests, had acknowledged the situation in Xinjiang province.

COUNTRY : United States
