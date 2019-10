US and Chinese officials have made progress after two days of high-level trade negotiations, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday. "We have had a productive two days of discussions," Mnuchin told reporters, an hour before top Chinese trade envoy Liu He is due to meet President Donald Trump.

"We'll be making more announcements after we meet with the president."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)