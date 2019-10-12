Turkish forces take Syrian town Ras al-Ain, defence ministry says

Istanbul, Oct 12 (AFP) Turkish forces have taken control of the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain, which has been a focus of its operation against Kurdish militants, the defence ministry said Saturday.

"As a result of successful operations within the scope of Operation Peace Spring, the urban area of Ras al-Ain to the east of the Euphrates was taken under control," the defence ministry announced on Twitter. (AFP) RUP

