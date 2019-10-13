UK remains a long way from Brexit deal -BBC citing PM's office

Britain remains a long way from getting a final Brexit deal and the next few days will be critical if it is to agree on departure terms with the European Union, the BBC cited a source at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office as saying.

Negotiators for Britain and the EU have entered intense talks over the weekend to see if they can break the Brexit impasse after Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar held talks this week and agreed they could see a pathway to a possible deal.

A spokesman at Johnson's office declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)