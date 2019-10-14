International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Several wounded as mortars hit UN compound in Mogadishu

PTI Johannesburg
Updated: 14-10-2019 02:29 IST
Several wounded as mortars hit UN compound in Mogadishu

The statement says the mortar rounds landed early afternoon Sunday. It cites UN special representative James Swan as saying he is appalled by "this blatant act of terrorism against our personnel." Image Credit: Facebook (@CiidankaQalabkaSida)

The United Nations mission in Somalia says several people were wounded when mortar rounds landed inside the U.N. and African Union compounds in Mogadishu. The statement says the mortar rounds landed early afternoon Sunday. It cites UN special representative James Swan as saying he is appalled by "this blatant act of terrorism against our personnel."

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack in Somalia's capital. The heavily fortified U.N. compound has been hit by mortars in the past.

The AU has a multinational force that is preparing to hand over responsibility for the country's security to Somali forces over the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : South Africa
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019