Brexit deal can be done, but work still to do -Coveney

A deal between Britain and the European Union is possible, perhaps even this week, but there are still a lot of details to be worked out, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

"A deal is possible and it is possible this month, maybe even this week but we are not there yet ... there's still a lot of work to do, so I hope we can make more progress today," he said as he arrived at a meeting with his EU counterparts.

