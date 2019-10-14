International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brexit deal can be done, but work still to do -Coveney

Reuters London
Updated: 14-10-2019 12:12 IST
Brexit deal can be done, but work still to do -Coveney

Image Credit: Pixabay

A deal between Britain and the European Union is possible, perhaps even this week, but there are still a lot of details to be worked out, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

"A deal is possible and it is possible this month, maybe even this week but we are not there yet ... there's still a lot of work to do, so I hope we can make more progress today," he said as he arrived at a meeting with his EU counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019