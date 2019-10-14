Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned IS terrorists to make US involved in Syria: Trump

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Kurdish forces could be releasing imprisoned Islamic State terrorists to make Washington remain involved in northeastern Syria. "Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners but didn't want the cost. "Let the USA pay," they said. Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never-ending wars will end!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The statement has come a day after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Trump has ordered the withdrawal of remaining US forces out of northern Syria amid the ongoing military operation by Turkey in the region, reported CNN. The US President had earlier ordered a withdrawal of 50 US troops from the border dividing Turkey and Syria amid the possibility that a Turkish incursion was imminent.

Trump has been criticised for his decision to pull back troops, with even Republican lawmakers harshly denouncing decision as a betrayal of the Kurds and a strategic blunder that will weaken American credibility and reverse gains against the ISIS. (ANI)

