French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that the Turkish offensive in Syria could undermine years of battling the Islamic State militant group. "It's a very serious issue. First of all because this Turkish operation in North-Eastern Syria could undermine five years of battling the Islamic State. The Islamic State is not dead," Le Drian told Le Figaro newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)