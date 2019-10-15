US News Roundup: Biden aims campaign finance and ethics proposals at Trump; Trump ex-Russia adviser testifies in impeachment inquiry

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California governor demands PG&E accountability for mismanaging power shutoffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that Pacific Gas and Electric Co (PG&E) should be held accountable for mismanaging last week's power shutoffs and urged the company to provide credits or rebates to affected customers. PG&E had imposed a string of planned power outages of unprecedented scale to reduce wildfire risks posed by extremely windy, dry weather that left more than 730,000 homes and workplaces in northern California without power.

Texas policeman faces charges after killing black woman in her home

A white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer has resigned and faces criminal charges after he shot dead a 28-year-old black woman inside her home, the city's police chief said on Monday. Atatiana Jefferson was killed on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. by a single shot from officer Aaron Dean when he fired through a window into her home as she cared for her 8-year-old nephew. Dean was responding to a call from a concerned neighbor who said Jefferson's door was open.

Trump ex-Russia adviser testifies in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser testified on Monday behind closed doors as the latest witness summoned in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against Trump over his request that Ukraine investigate a domestic political rival. Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on Trump's National Security Council, was called to appear before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. She walked past journalists without saying anything as she arrived at the U.S. Capitol building, entering with sunglasses atop her head.

White House reporters slam mock video of Trump killing journalists and critics

The White House Correspondents' Association has condemned a mock video, shown at a gathering of U.S. President Donald's Trump's supporters at one of his Florida resorts, that depicts him slaughtering members of the news media and political adversaries. News of the video was first reported by the New York Times, which said it obtained it from someone who attended the three-day gathering last week at Trump National Doral Miami and took a cellphone video of it. Parts of the video were posted on YouTube in 2018, the Times said.

'Do the right thing,' family of UK teen killed in crash tells U.S. diplomat's wife

The parents of a British teenager killed in a car crash involving a U.S. diplomat's wife vowed on Monday to keep fighting until they get justice for their son after the American woman returned to the United States following the accident. Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn spoke to media in New York during a visit intended put pressure on the Trump administration to have Anne Sacoolas to be sent back to face British investigators.

After heart attack, campaign battles to keep Bernie Sanders in presidential race

With all campaign events canceled after an unexpected heart surgery and nothing scheduled until Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, Bernie Sanders' campaign has been seeking to reassure supporters the 78-year-old senator is still a viable presidential pick. The campaign has blasted the press with policy announcements and attempted to pivot the health scare to a message about his signature Medicare for All policy. His campaign is going forward with a $1.3 million TV ad buy in Iowa, the crucial early voting state that will kick off the Democratic primary contest in February.

House panel 'strongly' urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft have declined to appear at a hearing on Wednesday on ride-hailing industry issues, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives panel said, urging them to reconsider. "That is unacceptable," Representative Peter DeFazio told the company's chief executives in letters dated Monday.

Georgia policeman convicted of assault, cleared of murder in 2015 shooting of unarmed black man

A former Georgia police officer who shot an unarmed, naked black man to death in March 2015 was convicted on Monday of aggravated assault and violating his oath of office but found not guilty of murder, his defense lawyer said. Robert "Chip" Olsen, 57, who resigned from the Dekalb County Police Department following his indictment, was also found guilty of making false statements, defense attorney Don Samuel told Reuters by phone.

Biden aims campaign finance and ethics proposals at Trump

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden would look to ban private money from federal elections, his campaign said on Monday in a plan for government ethics that doubled as an attack on President Donald Trump. Trump, a businessman who came to Washington promising to "drain the swamp" of corrupting influence, has been criticized for not divesting from his own private businesses or releasing his tax returns, a break from precedent.

Tropical Depression Fifteen forms over eastern Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to become a tropical storm by early Tuesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The depression is located about 320 miles (515 km) southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the NHC said on Monday.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-Treason! Arrest him! The Democratic lawmaker who enrages Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)