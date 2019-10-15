International Development News
One policeman killed, nine injured in roadside blast in Pak

PTI Karachi
Updated: 15-10-2019 21:48 IST
A policeman was killed and nine others were injured on Tuesday when militants targeted a police mobile van with a remote-controlled bomb in Quetta. The explosion took place when the police van was passing through Double Road in Quetta, rescue officials said.

Baluchistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango said one policeman was killed in the explosion while nine others, including four policemen, were injured. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
