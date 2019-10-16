Qatar to end controversial migrant worker restrictions

Doha, Oct 16 (AFP) Qatar announced plans on Wednesday to scrap controversial rules that require some workers to obtain permits to leave the country, and block certain employees from changing companies without employers' permission.

"Cabinet has adopted new legislation related to a new law for minimum wage and also a new regulation to facilitate labour transfer to a new employee... and a draft law to abolish exit permits," Labour Minister Yousuf Mohamed al-Othman Fakhroo said at an event in Doha. (AFP) SCY

