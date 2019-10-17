UK terror police charge woman over St Paul's bomb plot

British terror police on Wednesday charged a 36-year-old woman with planning a bomb attack on London's famous St Paul's Cathedral, Scotland Yard said in a statement. Safiyya Amira Shaikh is accused of making preparations between August 19 and October 10 to carry out two bomb attacks on a hotel and on the cathedral.

She is accused of making contact with a person she believed to be an explosives expert and of travelling to a London hotel and St Paul's to conduct reconnaissance for planting bombs there. Police said she had also prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State militant group.

Shaikh, who was arrested on October 10, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where she was remanded in custody to appear at London's Old Bailey criminal court on November 1.

