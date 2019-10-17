International Development News
HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders meet at summit dominated by Brexit

Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 15:52 IST
EU leaders met for a two-day summit on Thursday and Friday, dominated by Brexit but also with other pressing issues including Turkey's invasion of Syria, possible enlargement and the bloc's budget. The following are comments from the leaders and senior EU officials on their arrival.

DUTCH PM MARK RUTTE: "Well, (it's) very encouraging news that there is an agreement, now we have to study the details. But in itself very encouraging."

