FGN8 US-SITHARAMAN-LD INVESTORS No better place to invest than in India, govt continuously working to bring reforms: Sitharaman

Washington: Investors can find no better place in the world than India that has a democracy loving and capitalist respecting environment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 US-SHRINGLA-KASHMIR-LD LAWMAKERS Indian ambassador briefs US lawmakers on ground situation in Kashmir

Washington: India's ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has briefed lawmakers on the situation in Kashmir and the steps taken by the government to maintain peace after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked in August. By Lalit K Jha

FGN25 PAK-INDIA-WATER Any attempt by India to divert water flow would be considered 'act of aggression': Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that it has "exclusive rights" over three Western rivers and any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be considered an "act of aggression"

FGN21 UK-LD NIRAV Nirav Modi further remanded in custody in UK, next videolink hearing on Nov 11

London: Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, on Thursday was remanded to prison until November 11 after he appeared via videolink from his London jail for a regular remand hearing. By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 UK-BREXIT-DEAL Boris Johnson hails great new Brexit deal, Northern Ireland party holds off on sign-off

London: A Brexit deal has been agreed between the UK and European Union negotiating teams before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN27 LANKA-JAFFNA-AIRPORT Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena inaugurates Jaffna international airport

Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday inaugurated the country's third international airport in the Tamil-dominated Northern Province’s capital city Jaffna, upgraded with India's assistance.

FGN9 SAUDI-2NDLD ACCIDENT 35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash

Riyadh: Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday. (AFP) RUP

