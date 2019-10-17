We will have close look at new Brexit deal text - German minister

Germany will have a close look at the newly negotiated deal for Britain to leave the European Union, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that all parties had worked together responsibly. "There are signs of hope in Brussels for a #BrexitDeal," Heiko Maas said on Twitter https://twitter.com/GermanyDiplo/status/1184804139957739521.

"We will have a close look at the negotiated text," he added.

