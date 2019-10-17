International Development News
Development News Edition
We will have close look at new Brexit deal text - German minister

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 17-10-2019 17:59 IST
Image Credit: Publicdomainpictures.net

Germany will have a close look at the newly negotiated deal for Britain to leave the European Union, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that all parties had worked together responsibly. "There are signs of hope in Brussels for a #BrexitDeal," Heiko Maas said on Twitter https://twitter.com/GermanyDiplo/status/1184804139957739521.

"We will have a close look at the negotiated text," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
