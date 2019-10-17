15 killed, 16 injured in clash between two rival gangs in northwest Pakistan

At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in a clash between two rival gangs in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at Mulazai Amakhel area in Tank district bordering South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Members of Inam Marwat group opened indiscriminate firing at a van on Daraban Road and killed seven persons of the Bittani gang on the spot, police said. The firing by the Inam Marwat group was done to take revenge of the killing of two of their members earlier in the day by the Bittani gang, they said.

Later the Inam Marwat gang killed six more members of the rival group on the same road. Sixteen other people were also injured in the clash, police said.

Following the gang war, the district administration declared emergency in the area. Army troops were rushed to the site to control the situation.

