Egyptian Embassy in Lebanon calls on its nationals to avoid protest areas

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 18-10-2019 17:57 IST
Egypt's embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut called on its nationals in the country to avoid protest areas, Egyptian state news agency MENA said on Friday.

"The embassy calls on all Egyptian citizens in Lebanon to avoid the areas of gatherings and protests, to be careful in their movements and to abide by the instructions of the Lebanese authorities in this regard," MENA said.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
