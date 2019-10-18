Implementing a ceasefire will take time, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday as machine-gun fire, shelling, and smoke was observed at the Syria-Turkey border one day after top U.S. officials announced a truce.

Asked about the fighting in the region despite the pause agreement, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News in an interview that the U.S. delegation was "successful in a ceasefire, but that takes time", adding that she would not discuss operations on the ground.

