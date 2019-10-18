Casio holds 'Internship beyond Border'

Casio Thailand factory in northeast Thailand is the company's production base in Southeast Asia. It produces a scientific calculator and popular watch G-shock, etc. A welcome ceremony was held for the students from Indonesian vocational schools. During the three-month internship, they will learn technology skills at the factory.

"You will be spending time in Thailand. Maybe you will feel lonely sometimes far from your home, but don't worry as you are now with your family," said Shuji Daiba, a Casio Thailand representative. This project "Gakuhan" was created by Casio in collaboration with government and educational institutions in different countries.

Casio is accepting students through an internship to help them get an education, learn a skill, and experience different cultures. Students are greeted in the Thai language and Casio gave them a special notebook to learn technology skills and enhance knowledge.

"Indonesian students will have industrial experience and character, and through our history of education, we will improve our curriculum to be better in industrial culture," said Sulistio Mukti Cahyono, Ministry of Education and Culture, Indonesia. During the factory tour, students were concentrating on the process of producing high-quality products and quality control.

"Casio, like a calculator manufacturer, works with local education departments and school officials to support education. I hope students will learn not only in terms of academics but also in the factory in the form of education practice. We would like to continue to cooperate with Indonesia's education," Shinji Ota, a Casio representative. Casio's education support project "Gakuhan" will create excellent human resources and lead to the development of the educational field. (ANI)

