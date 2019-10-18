International Development News
Development News Edition
U.S. ground troops will not enforce Syria so-called safe zone -defense secretary

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 18-10-2019 22:48 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SecArmy)

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that no U.S. troops will take part in enforcing the so-called safe zone in northern Syria and the United States "is continuing our deliberate withdrawal from northeastern Syria."

"No U.S. ground forces will participate in the enforcement of the safe zone, however we will remain in communication with both Turkey and the SDF," (Syrian Democratic Forces) Esper told reporters.

COUNTRY : United States
