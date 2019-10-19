International Development News
Dam failure kills at least 11 at Siberian gold mine

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 19-10-2019 11:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A dam failure at a gold mine killed at least 11 miners early on Saturday in Siberia, about 160 km (100 miles) south of the city of Krasnoyarsk, the Russian investigative committee has said. "Eleven people were killed in the accident, according to preliminary information, (and) 14 injured workers were taken to hospitals," local investigators said in a statement.

More than a dozen gold miners are still missing, Interfax news agency reported, citing emergency services. Heavy rains apparently caused erosion of the dam, Interfax quoted a local official as saying.

Several small cabins, where workers lived, were flooded and washed away, Interfax said.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
