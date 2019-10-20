International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Violent protests erupt in Chile despite state of emergency

PTI Santiago
Updated: 20-10-2019 00:48 IST
Violent protests erupt in Chile despite state of emergency

The day started with thousands of Chileans banging pots and pans in the latest expression of anger over social and economic woes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Demonstrators in Chile clashed with police Saturday despite a state of emergency declared to deal with Santiago's worst violence years. The day started with thousands of Chileans banging pots and pans in the latest expression of anger over social and economic woes.

But this gave way to clashes between hooded demonstrators and riot police and soldiers in several areas of the Chilean capital, AFP observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Argentina
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019