Switzerland to go to polls today amid rising popularity of green parties

Moscow [Russia], Oct 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Switzerland is due to go for polling on Sunday to elect 246 members to the Federal Assembly -- 200 to the lower house, known as the national council, and 46 to the upper house, known as the council of states. Climate concerns have taken center stage in the run up to the election, as green parties have seen significant gains ahead of the polls.

Switzerland's ever-present coalition of the four main parties, none of which has ever enjoyed a majority, is preparing to face off with new contenders. The Green Party, which won 7.1 percent in 2015, is now backed by 10.7 percent of voters, according to a survey conducted by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

At the same time, the Green Liberals party has a 7.3 percent rating among voters, an increase from the 4.6 percent they took in 2015. A coalition of green parties would make them a formidable force should they perform well in the election. Nevertheless, fundamental differences make the chances of a green party tandem highly unlikely, local media quoted analysts as saying.

According to Deutsche Welle, a third of the candidates are under the age of 30 while women comprise over 40 per cent of the candidates running for the 246-strong Federal Assembly. The top issues this time, meanwhile, range from concerns over climate change to relations with the European Union and women's rights. (ANI/Sputnik)

