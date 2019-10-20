REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union requesting a delay to Britain's exit from the bloc but added another note in which he explained that he did not want a "deeply corrosive" Brexit extension.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Turkey says Kurdish militia kills soldier in northeast Syria despite ceasefire

ANKARA (Reuters) - One Turkish soldier was killed and another was wounded on Sunday after an attack by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in northeast Syria's Tel Abyad, the defense ministry said, despite a deal to pause military operations as militants withdraw from the area. The U.S.

USA-ELECTION-SANDERS/ Bernie Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York in a comeback from a heart attack

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail in New York City on Saturday, three weeks after suffering a heart attack, and pledged to resume at full throttle his battle against the business and political establishment, including members of his own Democratic Party. USA-TRUMP-G7/

Trump abandons plan to host 2020 G7 meeting at his Florida golf resort WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned plans late on Saturday to host next year's Group of Seven summit at his Florida golf resort, after Democrats and others had decried the selection as evidence of the president misusing his office for personal gain.

BUSINESS CHINA-CYBER-XIAOMI/

China's Xiaomi says plans to launch more than 10 5G phones next year WUZHEN (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK plans to launch more than 10 5G phones in 2020, CEO Lei Jun said on Sunday, adding that the mobile phone industry was worried 4G models would not sell next year.

BOEING-BOARD/ Boeing board to meet in Texas as scrutiny intensifies: sources

(Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) board of directors and top executives from its airplanes division and supply chain were due to meet on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas, two days after the U.S. planemaker was plunged into a fresh crisis over its banned 737 MAX jet. ENTERTAINMENT

MALAYSIA-SOUTHCHINASEA-FILM/ 'Abominable' film axed in Malaysia after rebuffing order to cut China map

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - DreamWorks' animated movie "Abominable" will not be released in Malaysia after its producers declined to meet a censor board requirement to cut a scene showing China's "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, the movie distributor said on Sunday. PEOPLE-ELTON-JOHN/

A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo LONDON (Reuters) - When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/

NFL notebook: Bengals' Green 'still a ways to go' Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green doesn't appear to be returning to the field in the near future.

FIGURESKATING-ISU/ Figure skating: Shcherbakova, 15, wins in senior grand prix debut

(Reuters) - Russian 15-year-old Anna Shcherbakova won the Skate America Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Sunday with a brilliant performance in the free skate. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BOLIVIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Bolivians to vote on extending 'Evo's' rule to nearly two decades Bolivians will head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether to extend President Evo Morales' rule to nearly two decades or oust the great survivor of South America's "pink tide" of leftist leaders.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT-DEBATE

British lawmakers debate Queen's Speech British lawmakers debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda after it was announced by Queen Elizabeth during the official State Opening of Parliament last week.

21 Oct CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Canada's Trudeau, star fading after scandals, seeks to retain power in election Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, damaged by a series of scandals, will seek to retain power in a federal election. Polls suggest Trudeau will be returned to office but only with a minority, which will leave him in a weak position, obliged to work with opposition parties to push through key pieces of legislation.

21 Oct BALKANS-DEMOGRAPHY/

U.N. Population Fund holds conference on demographic changes in W. Balkans United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organises a two-day conference on Western Balkans demographic changes which could impact growth, living standards and fiscal sustainability amid a shrinking and ageing labour force and increased demand on pension and health resources.

21 Oct BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)

Hearing in extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Case management hearing due at London's Westminster Magistrates Court in the U.S. extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

21 Oct BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

UK government to seek a debate and vote on Brexit deal The British government will seek a debate and a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal but it is unclear if the speaker will allow it.

21 Oct CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CHINA-DEFENCE/ (TV) Chinese Defence Minister speaks at opening of Xiangshan Forum

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe gives the opening address at the Xiangshan Forum, China's big military forum that is Beijing's answer to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. 21 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

21 Oct BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-STOCKS/DOLLAR-HEDGING U.S. corporates over-exposed to FX risk amid dollar strength

A lack of big gyrations in FX markets has turned companies complacent about hedging currency risks, and as the third-quarter earnings season gets underway investors should brace to see U.S. companies report sizeable negative impacts due to the stronger U.S. dollar, analysts warned. 21 Oct

COLOMBIA-OIL/ Colombia to publish a list of qualified bidders in oil auction Colombia will publish a list of all the companies qualified to bid on 59 blocks in its ongoing oil auction.

21 Oct SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ASIA-WASTE/TYRES (PIX) (GRAPHIC) How the West is fuelling a waste tyre crisis in Asia

Record volumes of waste tyres are being sent from the rich world to Asian countries like India and Malaysia where fly-by-night recyclers burn them to make cheap fuel at a big environmental cost. 21 Oct

