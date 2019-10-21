Russia hopes Syria coordination with Turkey, U.S. will help stability - RIA

Russia hopes its coordination with the United States and Turkey in Syria will help security and stability in the region, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday, according to the RIA news agency.

Speaking during a visit to China, Shoigu said the question of protecting prison facilities holding Islamic State militants needed to be urgently resolved.

