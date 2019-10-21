International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Russia hopes Syria coordination with Turkey, U.S. will help stability - RIA

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 21-10-2019 11:58 IST
Russia hopes Syria coordination with Turkey, U.S. will help stability - RIA

Image Credit: President of Russia

Russia hopes its coordination with the United States and Turkey in Syria will help security and stability in the region, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday, according to the RIA news agency.

Speaking during a visit to China, Shoigu said the question of protecting prison facilities holding Islamic State militants needed to be urgently resolved.

Also Read: INTERVIEW-With new spare capacity, Russia joins ranks of oil's swing producers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019