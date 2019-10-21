International Development News
Development News Edition
Bus crash in Congo's southwest kills at least 30, injures 16

PTI Kinshasa
Updated: 21-10-2019 22:52 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Congo's presidency says at least 30 people have been killed and 16 others injured in a bus accident in southwestern Kongo Central province. The statement from President Felix Tshisekedi's office says the provincial governor is opening an investigation into Sunday's accident. It says Tshisekedi canceled a trip to Japan because of the crash.

The president visited the city of Mbanza-Ngungu on Monday to express his condolences. The United Nations-backed Radio Okapi cites a local official as saying the brakes on the bus may have failed.

Minister of National Solidarity Steve Mbikayi brought three mobile clinics and a medical team. He says the wounded will be brought back to the capital, Kinshasa for further treatment.

COUNTRY : Congo Dem Rep
