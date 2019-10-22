Heads of over 90 foreign missions in India to visit Golden Temple today

Over 90 heads of foreign missions in India embarked on a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are accompanying the heads of missions.

The group of diplomats includes ambassadors of Australia, Magnolia, Murako, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar Maldives, Nepal, and Srilanka. Deputy Chief of US Missions is also present. The visit is being organised by the ICCR in collaboration with the state government of Punjab and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee.

It was organised after the union cabinet decided to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner throughout the country and across the globe, according to an official statement. (ANI)

