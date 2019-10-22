International Development News
Russian icebreaking ship makes Mayday call during storm off Norway

Reuters
Updated: 22-10-2019 13:00 IST
Russian icebreaking ship makes Mayday call during storm off Norway

A Russian icebreaking vessel with 33 people on board has made a Mayday call during a storm off the coast of western Norway, the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said on Tuesday.

The vessel initially lost engine power but has regained some ability to maneuver, the rescue service said, adding that tugboats are also on the way.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
