Kovind, Nepal Pres meet in Japan, discuss issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met his Nepal counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari in Tokyo and discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation. "President Kovind met the President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari, in Tokyo, Japan. The two leaders discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal," Kovind tweeted.

The two leaders are on a visit to Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito. This is first presidential visit by an Indian president to Japan after a gap of 19 years.

On Monday, Kovind visited Shinto Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. The shrine is dedicated to Emperor Meiji and his wife, Empress Shoken. (ANI)

Also Read: President Kovind arrives in Nashik

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)