President Ram Nath Kovind arrivedin Nashik city of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening

Kovind will award the prestigious President's Colourto Army Aviation Corps during a ceremonial parade at theCombat Army Aviation School (CATS) here on Thursday

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari welcomedKovind and his wife Savita Kovind at Ojhar airport here.

